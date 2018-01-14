Rob Lowe on Bella Thorne's Reaction to Montecito Mudslides: 'This Is Why People Hate Celebrities'

Reuters/Fred Prouser Actor Rob Lowe, cast member of the National Geographic Channel drama program "Killing Kennedy" who portrays John F. Kennedy, attends the film's premiere in Los Angeles, California, November 4, 2013.

Bella Thorne had been greatly upset after missing her boyfriend's concert due to the Montecito mudslides, and now, Rob Lowe has spoken out against her.

California is still reeling from the devastating wildfire, said to be one of the biggest in its history, that had spread throughout the southeastern part of the state. Now, they also have to deal with a new tragedy: a recent mudslide in Montecito that had taken the lives of 17 people. One of the people who seemed to have been affected by the mudslides is actress Bella Thorne who tweeted out her frustration for missing her boyfriend, rapper Mod Sun's concert when the 101 freeway was forced to close down after the tragedy. "F--k 101 to santa barbara. I'm missing my boyfriend's first date on his tour :(((," the 20-year-old said in a tweet which has now been deleted.

Not appreciating what seems to be the actress's lack of concern with the tragedy that had struck in Montecito, fellow actor Rob Lowe too vented out his frustration on the actress via social media. On Thursday, the 53-year-old posted a screenshot of Thorne's tweet along with the caption, saying, "This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood. Bella, I'm sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker."

However, it would seem like the actress had actually been unaware of the true reason behind the freeway's closure and had also possibly chosen not to reply to Lowe's comments. Instead, the actress once again took to Twitter explaining she didn't know about the actual situation, as well as urging people to get home to their families and stay safe.

Several celebrities had been affected by the mudslides, including Oprah Winfrey, who shared via FaceTime during the Ellen Degeneres show that some of her neighbors' homes had been completely destroyed. Other celebrities who had spoken of their heartbreak and loss are Gigi and Bella Hadid and Jeff Bridges, who himself owns a house in Montecito.