Rob Pattinson Still in Love with Kristen Stewart, Rumors Claim

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Former Twilight co-stars and ex-couple Rob Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

After being spotted hanging out in a bar in Los Angeles, a source claimed that Rob Pattinson is still in love with his "Twilight" leading lady Kristen Stewart.

A source who claimed to be close to the 31-year-old British actor claimed that he finally mustered the strength to be close to his ex-girlfriend again after she cheated on him with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders.

"Their break-up was so painful for Rob, and he felt so angry and humiliated by Kristen cheating, that at one point he doubted he would ever be able to fully forgive her. But, time heals and Rob's now managed to put the past behind him and let bygones be bygones," the source told HollywoodLife.

However, the "Robsten" fans who were hoping to see the estranged couple back together might not get what they were wishing for anytime soon. According to the source, "Rob still has a lot of love and respect for Kristen, but it's evolved from romantic feelings into a deep friendship."

Meanwhile, Pattinson revealed that he has a different perception of love when asked during the promo for his new film "Damsel" at its Berlinale press conference in Berlin, Germany.

According to the actor, he does not share the same views with Samuel since the character that he was portraying can be described as a fantasist. "He likes believing in a poetic version of reality. I think life and love is a little more complicated than he perceives it," Pattinson stated in an interview that was reported by Variety.

After his relationship with Stewart ended, Pattinson dated and got engaged to British singer FKA Twigs. But they decided to end their relationship in October 2017.

He was rumored to date his longtime friend Katy Perry and a mystery blonde woman, but his reps were not able to confirm the reports.