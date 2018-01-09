Robert Downey Jr. Teases a Better Future for the MCU in New 'Avengers 4' Photo

Facebook/Avengers Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and War Machine (Don Cheadle) survives the war.

"Avengers" star Robert Downey Jr. recently shared a new "Avengers 4" image on social media, teasing that "the best is yet to come" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly in the "Avengers" franchise. Production on the fourth "Avengers" film is expected to wrap this month, ahead of "Avengers: Infinity War's" release in May.

Downey has been part of the MCU since 2008 after starring in "Iron Man" as the titular character. Since his debut in the MCU, things have gotten more and more exciting for Marvel fans, but things are expected to get even better with the releases of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers 4," which will see the culmination of all the events that have taken place in the MCU.

Recently, Downey took to Instagram to share a new image from "Avengers 4," which resembles one image from the latest batch of teaser photos released by Marvel last week. The said image has been the talk of the town since its release as it hints at a new base for the Avengers.

In his caption for the photo, Downey teased that things would get a lot better in the MCU, saying, "Hey Party People, I'm still doing my part to help shoulder the MCU, are you? Get ready, the best is yet to come."

Since its inception, the MCU has released 17 successful movies. Although some of those did not turn out as successful as the others, most of them remain highly regarded up to this day, making the MCU the biggest cinematic franchise today. With Downey's recent tease, however, fans can expect the future of the MCU to get even better with the release of "Avengers 4," which culminates MCU's Phase 3 — its slate of movies that are set for release until May next year.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will arrive in theaters on May 3. "Avengers 4" will follow on May 4, 2019.