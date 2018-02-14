Robert Pattinson 2018 Girlfriend News: Is The 'Twilight' Star Reuniting With Ex Kirsten Stewart?

Reuters / Toby Melville Former 'Twilight' co-stars and lovers Robert Pattinson and Kirsten Stewart

After rumors about dating Katy Pery and a mysterious blonde woman, Robert Pattinson was reportedly spotted hanging out with former "Twilight" leading lady Kirsten Stewart.

The customers of the Edendale bar in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles turned to Twitter on Sunday, Feb. 11, to report about the sudden arrival of the 31-year-old British actor who was shortly followed by his former co-star who he also had a romantic relationship with in the past.

According to eye witnesses, Pattinson was the first one who entered the bar before Stewart casually walked in. The two reportedly seemed to be having a good time drinking as friends.

Pattinson and Stewart, who were best known in their roles on "Twilight" as Edward Cullen and Bella Swan respectively, were linked to each other since 2008 but the two ended their relationship after photos of the 27-year-old actress hugging her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders in 2012.

After their separation, Pattinson dated and became engaged with British singer FKA Twigs. But they eventually ended their relationship in October 2017. Meanwhile, Stewart admitted in 2017 that she was bisexual, and dated several women such as visual effects producer Alicia Cargile, French singer Soko, and Victoria's Secret angel Stella Maxwell. However, she reportedly told Harper's Bazaar in August that she is willing to date men again.

Meanwhile, a source reportedly told HollywoodLife that Twigs appeared to be unconcerned after learning that Pattinson and Stewart are hanging out again. "She basically doesn't even acknowledge his existence or the fact that they were to together for three years. She was really hurt when they decided to split up, and she carried that with her for a couple months before she eventually got over it," the source said.

While the source claimed that Twigs really loved Pattinson when they were together, the singer no longer care if he is currently seeing his ex, Perry, or anyone else. "Twigs is focused on her music and her career and she has no time for the negative energy," the source also stated.