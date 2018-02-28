Facebook/TwilightMovie Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart appeared on the "Twilight" film series and also dated in real life.

A new report is debunking the rumors that "Twilight" lead characters Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are willing to do a reboot of the hit franchise for its 10th anniversary.

On Monday, Hollywood Life released a report saying the artists would be more than willing to revive the movies that launched them to international fame.

"Rob and Kristen would love to see Twilight come back or be rebooted, but they would love to see a TV show come out of it most," a source close to the stars allegedly told the media outlet. "And they would be totally down to be a part of it, but would only like to make an appearance over being fully cast in the project."

Rumors of a "Twilight" reboot have been swirling for months. With series and movie revivals coming left and right, many fans are hoping the same could happen for the vampire movie franchise, which grossed a total of over $1.3 billion worldwide.

Now, however, known fake news debunker Gossip Cop is saying the said report was fabricated. The news outlet says that former reel and real-life lover never said they are willing to do a reboot.

Sources close to the artists clarified that they never spoke of an interest to work on a revival. One of Pattinson's friends added that the news might have just been fabricated to excite fans.

Pattinson, now 31, and Stewart, now 27, have taken on a number of extensive roles since the last "Twilight" film, "Breaking Dawn Part 2," premiered in 2012. The two admit that their role in the movie helped them advance both of their careers.

They have both been very polite in answering questions about any possible future for "Twilight," but have also been very careful in stating their part in it.

When Pattinson was asked about the possibility of joining an extended "Twilight" universe, he said, "Well, you never know. It did inspire me at the time. And, really, it's kind of awesome."

Earlier that month, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said in an earnings call with reporters that there are still more stories to tell for the iconic vampire franchise.