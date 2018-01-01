Robert Pattinson News: On His Insecurities and Dating

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau "Twilight" actor Robert Pattinson at the 70th Cannes Film Festival - Cannes, France. 25/05/2017.

"Twilight" and "Harry Potter" star Robert Pattinson has recently sat down for an interview to reveal his insecurities about his acting career. Further reports also reveal how he has been keeping himself single so as to focus more on his work as an actor.

"I've played a lot of parts that are quite reactive, and quite passive. I just wanted to play a part which was really on the front foot, and also didn't have any shame or any fear," Pattinson told The Hollywood Reporter. "I think it's just my own insecurities, or whatever, I want to find someone who doesn't have them, and be like, okay, if I just hold onto the train, the train will go through the wall, and everything will be fine."

So far, the actor has been trying to amp up his reputation considering the roles he has played in the past. He recently starred in "Good Time," where his role was met with much appreciation and critical acclaim. Rumors indicate that this might be his chance to win an Oscar, but nothing has been set in stone as of yet. Meanwhile, further reports reveal that Pattinson was recently sighted having dinner with singer Katy Perry and that he is in constant correspondence with "Harry Potter" actress Emma Watson.

Neither of the women has confirmed any relationship with Pattinson but the actor has recently expressed that he would like to focus on his career first. In contrast, his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart has been drifting in and out of relationships, before she settled down with Victoria's Secret model, Stella Maxwell. The couple has gone as far as taking care of a dog, who has since been taking over the social media of both women. As to who will capture Pattinson's heart next, fans will have to wait and see. In the meantime, he is expected to star in more movies this year.