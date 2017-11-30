Robert Pattinson on 'Twilight' Experience: 'It's All Fond Memories'

Reuters/Regis Duvignau "Twilight" actor Robert Pattinson at the 70th Cannes Film Festival - Cannes, France. 25/05/2017.

It looks like Robert Pattinson is looking back at his "Twilight" experience with a positive light.

On Monday, Robert Pattinson was in attendance for the 27th Annual IFP Gotham Awards in New York City where he was nominated for his new film "Good Time." But before he headed straight for the prestigious event, the 31-year-old actor lounged around the red carpet and dished about his experiences with an entirely different film: The "Twilight" saga.

It had been five years since the final "Twilight" film had been released, "Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part Two," and in an interview with E! News, the actor was reminded of this event and he could only share how "amazing" of an experience it was for him to be involved in such a film.

"It's all fond memories," Pattinson remarked about filming the "Twilight" movies. "I mean it's almost more fond the further away you get from it ... it's just such a magical way to spend your 20s."

"I mean it's completely crazy. I still haven't really processed it. I mean I always thought that there'd be more of a fallout—a psychological fallout years later," the actor adds.

His remarks about the film come just a week after his ex-girlfriend and fellow "Twilight" star Kristen Stewart dished about her own experiences filming the franchise. In fact, she was actually surprised that so much time had already gone by since they filmed the last "Twilight" film. Stewart had also shared how lucky she was to have been part of such an experience and that she has taken a lot from the franchise going so far as to say that the film series has made her what she is today.

Based on the popular novel series by Stephenie Meyer, the first "Twilight" film was released in 2008 and was an instant success spanning five films and grossing over $3 billion all in all.