Robert Pattinson Reflects About Life Changes After Twilight

Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore Featured in the image is actor Robert Pattinson

British actor Robert Pattinson admitted that his life changed forever after the release of "Twilight."

In an interview with E! News, Pattinson revealed that the movie franchise that made him and on-screen partner and real-life ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart become household names will forever be an important part of his life.

According to the 32-year-old actor, the making of the entire franchise will forever be his favorite memory.

"It was really, really fun. It was a massive turning point in my life. I had an entirely different life after. I wasn't entirely sure I was going to be an actor until after that movie so I'll always appreciate it," the actor also said.

Before he bagged the role of charming vampire Edward Cullen in the movie adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's best-selling young adult trilogy, Pattinson played bit roles in the past. He was seen in the German film "Ring of the Nibelungs" in 2004, then appeared as Cedric Diggory in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" in 2005.

After his big break in the "Twilight" series, the actor starred in several other films like "Bel Ami" in 2012, as well as "The Childhood of a Leader." He will also appear in a soon-to-be-released epic historical drama titled "The King" that is being produced by Brad Pitt and Liz Watts, alongside Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, and Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp.

Pattinson also remains in contact with Stewart despite their separation in 2012. The former couple was seen hanging out together at a mutual friend's party in Los Angeles earlier this month. The former couple showed that despite everything, they managed to be friends.

The actor will grace the big screen in an upcoming film titled "Damsel" together with her co-stars Mia Wasikowska, Robert Foster, Joseph Billingiere, and Nathan Zellner, which will be released in theaters on June 22.