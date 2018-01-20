Robert Redford Speaks About #MeToo Campaign, Change, and Women

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo Actor Robert Redford poses on the red carpet for the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York November 30, 2015.

Recent reports have revealed that Sundance Institute founder Robert Redford has spoken out about the current #MeToo Campaign and Time's Up movement in Hollywood. Redford maintains that this is a "tipping point" that will usher in the change that Hollywood needs.

"From my standpoint, change is inevitable and change is going to come. ... I'm pretty encouraged right now," said Redford, as reported by The Daily Star. "What it's doing is bringing forth more opportunities for women and more opportunities for women in film to have their own voices heard and do their own projects. I'm pretty excited by that. It's kind of a tipping point because it's changing the order of things, so women are going to have a stronger voice."

Further reports have revealed that his comment comes during the opening day of this year's Sundance Film Festival, which was held in Park City, Utah. Redford recognized that Hollywood has long been dominated by men and that the current trend in show business presents a unique opportunity for the women to stand their ground and speak out. The "All The President's Men" actor further emphasized that the role of journalism is to find out the truth and considering the years of lies that some people have built all their life, this job has become harder and harder to do. Regardless, he maintains that journalism's role is to stand by the truth no matter what it may be.

When asked about the state of this year's Sundance Film Festival, Redford revealed that he has taken the necessary measures to take care of his guests. This includes a code of conduct and an emergency hotline. The Sundance Film Festival will be held until Jan. 28. In the meantime, more information about the event is expected to be released in the coming weeks.