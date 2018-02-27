Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Have First Child Together

REUTERS/ Steve Marcus Singer Robin Thicke accepts the award for top R&B song for "Blurred Lines" onstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014.

American-Canadian singer and songwriter Robin Thicke has just recently had his second child with his girlfriend, April Love Geary.

According to reports, both Thicke and the 23-year-old Geary had their first child together on Feb. 22, Thursday. The newborn baby is a girl, which they named Mia Love Thicke. Thicke's first child, 7-year-old Julian Fuego, is from his previous relationship with ex-wife, American actress Paula Patton.

In the Instagram post on Thicke's account, it shows an estimated 10-second video of him cradling a crying Mia Love in his arms, as he kisses her lightly on her forehead. It appears that Thicke is grateful for having a daughter, as he captioned the sweet clip with "On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love" with a heart emoji to conclude the post.

The clip was approximately taken just six hours after Mia Love was born.

As it turns out, Thicke sought the advice of his son, Julian, for the name of the baby, while the "Love" name is something that the 40-year-old "Blurred Lines" singer suggested himself, which is also the second name of the baby's mother. Geary is a 23-year-old model, who first posted a sonogram photo of Mia Love back in August of last year.

At first, the couple were anticipating Mia Love to be due on March 1, which is also the birthday of Thicke's father, Alan Thicke — who passed away on Dec. 13, 2016. However, she came in a few days earlier. Geary is also known for sharing a lot of information on her relationship with Thicke on social media to let her fans know how much the two love one another.

Geary and Thicke have been a couple for about three years now, and are showing all the indications that they are indeed a happy couple.