'RoboCop Returns': New Sequel to Follow Original Movie Timeline

The original cyborg cop is coming back, with "RoboCop Returns" given the go-ahead by MGM, to be directed by Neill Blomkamp. In an interesting move by the producers, this sequel will pick up right where the first movie ended, with a rewrite of the original script by the first "Robocop" writers from years ago.

The studio is looking to revive the "Robocop" franchise by going back to its roots as a sci-fi action thriller with just a hint of self-aware satire, as first released in 1987. The original movie starred Peter Weller as the titular cyborg cop, and it was one of the inspirations for Blomkamp for his entire career, according to Deadline.

Facebook/Robocop MGM is developing a new sequel to the original "RoboCop," to be directed by "Dsitrict 9's" Neill Blomkamp.

Blomkamp was the director behind "District 9," a commercial and critical success that went on to score four Oscar nods and $210 million in ticket sales around the Globe. Since then, he has been working on his Oats Studios, where he writes and directs short form contents.

When the chance to direct a "Robocop" sequel to the original, Blomkamp seized his chance. "The original definitely had a massive effect on me as a kid," he said.

"I loved it then and it remains a classic in the end of 20th Century sci-fi catalog, with real meaning under the surface. Hopefully that is something we can get closer to in making of a sequel. That is my goal here," he explained, as they plan to work on the script that original writers Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner have written up years ago as a sequel to the 1987 blockbuster.

Neumeier and Miner are also the producer and executive producer, respectively, for the sequel, which is now titled "Robocop Returns." Just like the original, this upcoming movie will once again be set in the gritty streets of future Detroit, according to Consequence of Sound.

"The anarchy reigns and the fate of Detroit hangs in the balance as RoboCop makes his triumphant return to fight crime and corruption," The short outline of the plot described the upcoming sequel.