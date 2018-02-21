Robyn New Album Release Date: 'Body Talk' Follow-up Will Be Out This Year

Instagram/robinkonichiwa Robyn

It will not be long before fans get their hands on a brand new album by Robyn.

The singer confirmed the good news on Twitter as she responded to a fan who asked her who decides the release date of her new music. Robyn tweeted that she is the one who makes that decision before confirming that the next album will be out "some time this year," which means that fans of the singer will finally be treated with a new album from her before 2018 ends.

I do. Some time this year honey — Robyn (@robynkonichiwa) February 7, 2018

There is so much excitement surrounding Robyn's upcoming album because it will be her first solo release in eight years. Although her most recent album "Body Talk" came out in 2010, Robyn has not been totally absent from the music scene.

She has released new tracks and collaborative projects over the years. One of her recent songs "Honey" was debuted on an episode of the HBO series "Girls." She collaborated with Royksopp for the mini-album "Do It Again" and did a short tour with them, but was cut short following the death of her long-time collaborator Christian Falk.

In turn, she released another EP called "Love is Free" with La Bagatelle Magique that featured songs written by Falk as a way to honor him. Robyn also did a collaborative mini-album called "Trust Me" with Mr. Tophat and sang in Todd Rundgren's song "That Could Have Been Me." She also collaborated with Neneh Cherry for the song "Out Of The Black."

Robyn is yet to announce an exact release date for her next album, which will serve as her eighth. In addition, there are no details yet on the official title or the tracks that will be included.

But, with the "Dancing On My Own" singer confirming it will be out this year, information about Robyn's next album should trickle out sooner rather than later.