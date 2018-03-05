'Rocket League' DLC: Iconic Batmobile And More DC Goodness Now Available

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment The two vehicles added in "Rocket League" via the DC Superheroes DLC

"Rocket League" fans will feel like a superhero with the next downloadable content (DLC) for the game.

Dropping today as part of a new patch for the title is the DC Superheroes pack, which will add items inspired by the most popular characters in the DC Comics universe. The center of attraction in the "Rocket League" DLC, of course, has to do with Batman.

The Batmobile as seen in the 1989 "Batman" film and the Tumbler from "The Dark Knight Rises" will be available to drive in the game. A Paladin decal for the Caped Crusader will also be included in the DLC. Other Justice League members will be part of the pack too.

Aquaman will get the Breakout decal, Cyborg the Roadhog decal, and Green Arrow the Hotshot decal. Green Lantern comes with the Merc decal, and Superman has the Octane decal. The Wonder Woman content in the "Rocket League" DLC comes in the form of wheels and X-Devil decals. Flash gets the most though — he will get wheels, a Venom decal, and a Speed Force boost.

All characters will get a player banner with the one for Flash straight from the Collector's Edition (as well as the abovementioned wheels). Speaking of which, the official DC player banner released on that version will be included in the DC Superheroes pack as well. "Rocket League" players can get all that starting today for $3.99.

That said, more content is coming to the game. A DLC based on World Wrestling Entertainment will be released next month. Developer Psyonix has announced a few days ago that they are "forming one of the greatest partnership teams in Soccar history once again" with WWE.

"Throughout 2018, you can expect to see 'Rocket League' all over the WWE universe...We're also very excited to be a partner of WrestleMania 34, where we'll have Rocket League playable for attendees at one of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world in New Orleans the weekend of April 8," the studio announced.