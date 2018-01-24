Devs still sorting out the specifics of how cross-platform play will work

Rocket League official website The cross-platform party feature is still expected to be added to 'Rocket League' this year

While previewing their plans for 2018, "Rocket League's" developers confirmed that they were still working on cross-platform party support.

A year-end post on the game's official website even noted that the aforementioned feature is expected to arrive sometime within 2018.

The good news for players who are still looking out for the feature is that despite it remaining unavailable at the moment, developers are working to change that.

Over on Twitter, a player asked the game's official support account about the cross-platform party feature. In response, the developers reaffirmed their commitment to producing the said attribute and stated they are still "actively working" on it. The devs also repeated that the feature was still on track to come out this year.

Before players get too excited about the prospect of this aspect of gameplay going live inside "Rocket League," they should be aware that it may still be a ways away.

One indicator that the feature is still going to need more time in development is that developers are still sorting out exactly which platforms will receive it.

During an earlier interview with Destructoid, creative director Corey Davis also pointed out some of the issues that come with trying to implement the cross-platform party support feature, such as the possibility that PS4 and Xbox One players may simply not be allowed to form parties together.

The feature may also be limited in some other ways whenever it is released.

For now, the developers are still trying to hammer out the details, and at the very least, fans can expect to hear more about how the cross-platform party feature will work sometime soon. They should also be able to try it out for themselves within this year.

Aside from cross-platform party support, developers are also planning to add other new features, including more dragon-themed items.

More news about "Rocket League" should be made available in the near future.