Rocket League official website Wonder Woman-themed wheels are among the many new items included in the 'DC Super Heroes DLC Pack'

The "DC Super Heroes DLC Pack" has finally been released for "Rocket League," and it brings all kinds of goodies that should get fans very excited.

The most significant features included in the DLC pack are two new cars – the iconic '89 Batmobile and The Dark Knight Rises Tumbler.

Both cars appear capable of excelling inside the game, and in all likelihood, they will be used quite often moving forward.

Batman fans have been longing for the opportunity to see these cars inside the game ever since they were first revealed a while back. And now, the time has arrived for them to drive these as much as they desire.

Aside from the new vehicles, the "DC Super Heroes DLC Pack" also brings several decals and player banners to "Rocket League."

Decals for Aquaman, Batman, Cyborg, Flash, Green Arrow, Green Lantern, Superman and Wonder Woman are all available now, and so too are player banners for those characters. There is also a DC player banner for those who cannot quite choose a favorite character at this time.

A few other special items are included in the pack such as the Flash Speed Force Boost and Wheels as well as the Wonder Woman wheels.

For those who have yet to purchase it, the "DC Super Heroes DLC Pack" is currently available for $3.99.

Developers are planning to add some other specially-themed items to the game later this year.

Late last month, developers confirmed that they were set to add new WWE-themed customization items. More specific details regarding what these items will be have yet to be provided, though the people behind them certainly have plenty of inspiration to draw from.

The WWE-themed customization items will be discussed more sometime in April, and hopefully for "Rocket League" players, release dates for those special additions will be shared sooner rather than later as well.