More details about the new customization items will be shared in April

Rocket League official website WWE-themed items will soon be featured inside 'Rocket League'

All kinds of themed downloadable content have already been released for "Rocket League" and there are still more coming in the future.

Among the future DLC items that will be added to the game are ones that will feature a distinct WWE flavor.

Developers recently announced that they are now set to bring the WWE into the game sometime this year. To be more specific, they revealed that they are planning to add some new customization items that will be WWE-themed.

Considering the large online presence of wrestling fans, it should probably come as no surprise that many of them have already put forth their own ideas for which WWE-themed items must be added to the game.

Over on Twitter, "@robotwilson" suggested that developers should add a goal celebration that calls back to Stone Cold Steve Austin's iconic entrance theme.

Because it is a game with cars, "@gamesgmmicks" expressed a desire to see one of Eddie Guerrero's lowriders added.

More than a few notable vehicles have appeared on WWE television over the years even beyond Guerrero's preferred cars.

For instance, Stone Cold's monster truck could be an interesting addition to "Rocket League" as it could be a gigantic vehicle designed to wreak havoc. To counter that monster truck, developers could also look into adding the famous D-Generation X tank that the faction used in an iconic segment back in the day.

Items that could work well as accessories include The Undertaker's hat, Kane's mask from his "Big Red Machine" days, and maybe even a crown and cowboy hat to pay tribute to the commentary team of Jerry "The King" Lawler and Jim Ross.

For now, developers are not revealing anything about which WWE-themed items they are looking to introduce, but "Rocket League" players should be able to hear more about these upcoming additions sometime in April.