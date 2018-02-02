'Rocket League' News: Devs Lay Out Update Plans for This Year

Rocket League official website Numerous new features will be racing into 'Rocket League' this year

It is going to be another busy year inside "Rocket League" for both the players and the developers.

While players will likely be busy continuing to engage in matches, developers will be hard at work churning out more updates that add new features to the game.

Developers recently talked about their update plans for this year in a post on the game's official website.

According to the developers, they are planning to do something a little different this time around since they will be alternating content updates with feature improvements.

The developers explained that this new roadmap is going to allow them to produce updates more frequently, which means players will not have to wait around that long to see new features added.

For this month, developers are looking to start Competitive Season 7 and also hand out the rewards for Competitive Season 6. There is also a new crate expected to be released along with additional RLCS fan rewards.

The public beta for the game's Tournaments feature is also expected to go live this month.

The update for this month is expected to arrive on Feb. 7.

For March, developers are looking to release some premium downloadable content and also get the spring event started.

Once spring rolls around, "Rocket League" players can expect to see Tournaments added to the game. Quality of life improvements are also expected to be introduced around this time.

Later in the year, developers are aiming to introduce other significant features including tweaks that should improve the progression system. Additional arenas are also on the way, and players may even be able to put together cross-platform parties before this year is up.

Previously, developers also talked about adding new Achievements/Trophies and even some additional dragon-themed content. It is still unclear when those features will be added, however.

More news about the different additions coming to "Rocket League" should be made available in the near future.