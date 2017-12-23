'Rocket League' News: Devs Outline the New Features and Improvements Coming Next Year

Rocket League official website Developers are teasing that 2018 will be a big year for 'Rocket League'

With 2017 drawing to a close, "Rocket League's" developers have decided to give players a recap of what happened and also hint at some of the things they can expect to see next year.

First off, developers thanked fans for helping make 2017 the game's "best year yet." They also revealed that in excess of two billion matches have been played since the title was first launched back in 2015.

The developers also made sure to mention the game's arrival on the Nintendo Switch as well as the further growth of its eSports component.

Moving on now to the new things that players can expect to see next year, the developers shared that they are looking to get rid of two particular issues that have been lingering for a while now.

Game server performance is one of those things, and developers have acknowledged the feedback coming from fans who have mentioned that this is still an issue. In an attempt to address this, devs are planning to provide more connection quality status information via the game client so as to inform "Rocket League" players of what is really going on.

Developers also assured Xbox One players that their voices are being heard and that possible solutions are being worked on currently.

The game developers have now identified some of the things they are planning to add in 2018.

The progression system is set to be revamped "to make XP meaningful again." Quality of life additions are also on the way and so are new Achievements and Trophies. In-game tournaments are expected to be introduced as well. And last but not the least, additional dragon-themed items are also being worked on.

That likely means players will be getting more than just dragon-themed players banners in 2018.

More news about "Rocket League" should be made available soon.