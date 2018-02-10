Developers opting not to focus currently on creating new game modes

Rocket League official website 'Rocket League's' core mode is going to be improved upon further

"Rocket League" has managed to entertain players all over the world with its distinct brand of sports-based gameplay.

The soccer with cars mode is the signature offering of this game and the developers are aware of that, which is why they are aiming to continually improve upon it.

Over on Reddit, director Corey Davis discussed future plans for the game, honing in specifically on the game modes offered.

According to Davis, the focus right now for the developers is to continue to come up with features "aimed at the core Rocket League experience."

Davis shared that he and the other developers believe that "the best way to keep the game fresh is to continue to build upon that core mode that's made the game so replayable."

Davis added that this desire to focus more on the core mode is the reason behind why they are prioritizing features such as Tournaments and progression system changes.

Also in the post, Davis revealed that while they are not focusing on creating new game modes at the moment, they will still work to improve the alternate offerings that have already been released previously.

Davis specifically named the Snow Day, Rumble, Hoops and Dropshot as ones they would like to continue refining. For those who may be unaware, Snow Day is essentially the game's hockey mode, while a mode that kind of resembles basketball is featured in Hoops. Rumble is a battle-royale mode and Dropshot switches out goals for destructible floor panels.

Previously, developers also revealed that they are planning to add new arenas and quality of life updates that should make the gameplay experiences even better.

"Rocket League's" developers have big plans in mind for 2018, and hopefully for players, more specifics about the additions and changes coming to the game will be made available soon.