'Rocket League' News: Game Adds New 'Batmobile' Battle Car in Latest DLC

Psyonix "Rocket League" features a battle car form of the '89 Batmobile

"Rocket League" players can now get their very own Batmobile in the form of a battle car.

In the comics and movies, the Batmobile has been a reliable companion to Batman. However, this time, the vehicle takes a break from fighting villains as it hits the "Rocket League" field to score goals.

Batman's vehicle, specifically the '89 Batmobile, is introduced to "Rocket League" as part of the entire DC Super Heroes downloadable content that was released earlier this week. Alongside the '89 Batmobile, the DLC also brings the more modern The Dark Knight Rises Tumbler in its familiar black and gold colorway.

Understandably, only Batman's vehicles are getting their actual versions of "Rocket League" battle cars especially since he is the DC hero most popularly known for his flashy cars. However, DC and Psyonix have also worked on bringing the other DC heroes to the video game in form of decals.

The DC-themed DLC will provide new customization options for the battle cars Breakout, Paladin, Roadhog, Venom, Hotshot, Merc, Octane, and X-Devil that are each inspired by a corresponding superhero, namely Aquaman, Batman, Cyborg, Flash, Green Arrow, Green Lantern, Superman, and Wonder Woman, respectively.

The DLC pack also comes with player banners for all of the mentioned superheroes plus another one dedicated for DC. Meanwhile, special wheels designed after Flash and Wonder Woman are also included in the paid contents.

It would also be a miss not to name something especially inspired by Flash since one of the important skills in playing "Rocket League" is speed. Luckily, an exclusive rocket boost comes with the DC pack called the Speed Force, which was obviously inspired by Barry Allen.

In an earlier announcement, Psyonix also reminded players: "If three of these items look familiar, The Flash Wheels, Player Banner, and DC Comics Player Banner were previously available in the re-released 'Collector's Edition' of Rocket League distributed by Warner Bros. Interactive earlier this year."

The DC Super Heroes DLC is now available on all platforms for $3.99.