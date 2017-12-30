'Rocket League' News: Pre-Orders for Nintendo Switch Collector's Edition Now Live

Collector's Edition for the Switch due out in North America on Jan. 16

Rocket League official website The Collector's Edition of 'Rocket League' coming to the Nintendo Switch contains some platform-exclusive items

A Collector's Edition of "Rocket League" will be released for the Nintendo Switch next month. And for fans who want to make sure they have a copy come launch day, they can place their pre-orders now.

Spotted by NintendoEverything, pre-orders for the Collector's Edition are now live at major retailers including GameStop, Amazon and Best Buy.

The Collector's Edition is on sale for $39.99 and it will be officially released for Nintendo's hybrid gaming platform in North America on Jan. 16.

Included in the Collector's Edition of the game are several goodies, though arguably the most important part of the package for fans is the physical version of the game itself. A digital version of the game has been available for the Switch for a while now, but there are fans that have held off on purchasing it, preferring instead to get a physical copy.

Aside from the game, the Collector's Edition of "Rocket League" for the Switch also gives buyers access to several pieces of downloadable content.

Specifically, the additional items included in the bundle are the Aftershock, Esper, Marauder and Masamune DLC cars as well as the "Chaos Run," "Revenge of the Battle-Cars" and "Supersonic Fury" DLC packs. The Collector's Edition also contains limited art print from Psyonix concept artist Jay Zhang and special customization items that take inspiration from DC Comics' "The Flash."

Lastly, the Collector's Edition also gives players access to the Switch-exclusive Battle-Cars.

For those curious, the game features support for the Switch's different play modes, and wireless local multiplayer is also offered. The modes and features playable in other versions of the game are also retained for the Switch edition.

Developers had also mentioned previously that they are still planning to release new features and improvements for the game in 2018.

More news about "Rocket League" should be made available in the near future.