Psyonix/Steam Promotional image and gameplay still from "Rocket League."

"Rocket League" has been a massive success ever since its release back in 2015. Over the course of two years, the vehicular soccer video game has racked up over 38 million players as well as a couple of awards. Now, developer Psyonix highlighted what's in store for the game in the future now that its best year yet draws to a close.

Psyonix announced back in April that the game has already surpassed 30 million players, thanks in part to its release on the Nintendo Switch. With millions of players continuing to pour in, Psyonix took to its forums to announce the updates planned for 2018, with server performance topping the list.

"We'll be rolling out improved connection quality status information in the game client in 2018 that will tell you if you're experiencing packet loss, latency variance, or legitimate game server performance issues," Psyonix said. "We're looking into how we can allow the community to report servers they think are performing poorly to help us identify and resolve problems more quickly."

Thanks to the massive growth in players, Psyonix is also planning to add new servers to the matchmaking system. These new servers, such as US-Central, are intended to help some players without affecting the quality of West or East coast servers.

Also on the list is better optimization for the Xbox One version of "Rocket League," the details of which have yet to be announced. The developer also highlighted future content such as a revamped progression system which aims to "make XP meaningful again," inventory changes, and new collectibles.

Players can also expect the implementation of the much-awaited in-game tournaments along with the launch cross-platform party support. The latter had already undergone testing on Steam and will begin rolling out on all platforms by 2018.

"Rocket League" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux.