'Rocket League' to Add More Batmobiles, DC Heroes-Inspired Cars and Cosmetics

"Rocket League" is branching out to superheroes to deliver updates and new content to its fans. The action sports game is now adding vehicles inspired by DC Comics superheroes, as well as two of Batman's rides into their upcoming "DC Super Heroes" DLC Pack.

The DLC adds new cars, player banners and other cosmetic updates in a good-sized pack that will cost about $4 when it comes out later on March 5, according to the game's official announcement.

Psyonix The latest licensed premium DLC for "Rocket League" by Psyonix is bringing a league of DC superheroes to the "Rocket League" universe.

Gotham City and Batman are well-represented in this one, with the Dark Knight getting not one but two custom cars in the "DC Super Heroes" DLC Pack. One of them is the classic 1989 Batmobile for those who like the vintage DC Comics side of things.

For the "Rocket League" players who prefer a sharper, more angular look, there's the tank-like "Tumbler" Batmobile that was featured in "The Dark Knight" trilogy.

The rest of the Justice League have their own designs in here as well, if only in the form of decals on some of the more popular "Rocket League" models. Batman gets another car here in the form of a Paladin decal, along with Aquaman, Cyborg, Green Arrow, Green Lantern and Superman.

Flash is getting something extra in the content pack, as his car gets a decal and the Speed Force Boost effect on the wheels. Wonder Woman also gets to brand the wheels of her X-Devil Decal with her logo. All cars come with their respective Player Banners, as well as a separate banner to represent DC Comics.

Some of these contents were made available earlier as part of the Collector's Edition "Rocket League," as it was launched by Warner Bros. at the time, according to IGN.

In the video below, Psyonix introduces the "DC Super Heroes" DLC Pack for "Rocket League," coming this March 5.