'Rocket League' to Get Cross-Platform Party Support

(Photo: Psyonix) An image from "Rocket League."

"Rocket League" is about to get so much better with cross-platform party being developed for the game.

In response to a query by a fan on Twitter, developer Psyonix confirmed that they are working on the feature to be rolled out this year.

Hey there! We’re actively working on cross-platform party support for a 2018 release. :) — Rocket League Help (@RL_Support) January 21, 2018

This is not to be confused with cross-platform play, which is already supported in "Rocket League." PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch players are already able play together as well as PlayStation 4 and PC players.

However, this is achieved through an invitation for a private match. With cross-platform party, players can just go ahead and put together a lineup of gamers from different platforms without having to constantly invite them to a private match all the time.

This makes the process seamless and straightforward for "Rocket League" players, which is why many are excited to see the feature in the game as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, Psyonix did not specify when exactly the game will get the cross-platform party support, but players can count on getting to experience it this year.

The studio has been very vocal about pushing the envelope in cross-play for "Rocket League." Psyonix vice president Jeremy Dunham believes it helps with the longevity of the game:

I think without cross-network play you're almost holding back the advancement of games in a way. It would be stifling the growth. Because imagine if you could, if all games were just by default open and available to do cross-network play...then games could be accessible across generations now, as opposed to being stuck in a single timeframe. You would also be able to approach game development and design differently because you would no longer have to worry about how long the lifecycle of the hardware is or how long you expect this person to play the game before they move on to something else.

When cross-platform party hits "Rocket League," fans should learn in the weeks or months to come.