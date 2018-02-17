'Rocket League' Tournaments Coming in Spring, Beta to Start this Month

Psyonix/Steam Promotional image and gameplay still from "Rocket League."

Psyonix has announced that the highly anticipated "Rocket League" tournaments will be coming this spring. The beta for the feature is also expected to begin this month and will be available exclusively on the game's PC version on Steam.

According to the developer, the beta is "purpose-built" to help test functionality and a new UI created specifically for the Tournaments system. The test will run from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23 and will allow players to create their own bracketed or single elimination tournaments as well as join in on competitions created by other users.

Players who want to participate will need to own a copy of the game on Steam. They can simply right click on the game from their Steam library, select properties, and go to the betas tab and select "Tournaments Betas" to update the game to the required version.

It should be noted that competitive playlists will not be available during the test. As such, those who want to go back to playing the main game will have to go through the same step but selecting "None" in order to resume normal play.

Psyonix already laid out the update road map for "Rocket League" which revealed that March will see the arrival of new licensed premium DLC (downloadable content). The game's previous licensed DLC involved the long-running "Fast and Furious" franchise and featured vehicles based on those used by the main characters.

The road map also revealed a new event that will run from March to April. Not much is known about the event although fans can expect more details to be announced soon.

Beyond April, the developer is still keen to introduce cross-platform parties before the end of the year. "Rocket League" did quite well on the Nintendo Switch where it remains on the eShop's bestsellers list. Psyonix is also looking to overhaul the game's progression system as well as other "new features."