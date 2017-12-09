Rockstar Announced New Heist for 'GTA Online'

Rockstar Games official website A featured screenshot from "Grand Theft Auto V" by Rockstar Games

Recent reports have revealed that game developer Rockstar has announced a new heist for the online form of "Grand Theft Auto V" titled, "GTA Online." The heist is called The Doomsday Heist and is the first co-op mission for the players of the game in the past two years.

"A billionaire tech mogul, an idealistic intelligence agent, a socially awkward conspiracy theorist and a neurotic supercomputer have been forced into an unlikely alliance to save San Andreas from total annihilation," Rockstar said in a statement, explaining what to expect. "As apocalyptic threats mount from enemies unknown, you and your criminal crew are enlisted to un-tangle mysteries and eradicate threats spanning from the bustling streets of downtown Los Santos to the ocean floor and all the way to the inner depths of Mount Chiliad in an epic new online adventure."

Aside from the announcement and a rather vague explanation of the new heist for "Grand Theft Auto Online," Rockstar has also released a trailer that will feature The Doomsday Heist. The trailer neglects to explain what will cause the oncoming apocalypse, but it does feature the many things that the players will be tasked to do. From shooting at helicopters to strategizing the next course of action for the team, the heist looks to be worth the two-year wait.

Fans also pointed out that The Doomsday Heist seems to be made to feature the things that the players love about the franchise. The highly anticipated update is set to be released on Dec. 12. Although that is just a few days away, fans are advised to rediscover the world of "GTA Online" again so as to gain the much-needed experience in preparation for The Doomsday Heist on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC. More information about the new heist is expected in the coming days.