Rockstar Humble Bundle Deal: Everything to Know

Rockstar Games official website Promotional still for "GTA: Vice City."

Recent reports have revealed that game developer Rockstar Games is offering a significant discount on its past popular titles by encouraging fans to donate no matter what amount they want to unlock the titles. Called the Humble Bundle deal, the proceeds from the donation will be given to a leading environmental charity.

According to reports, the most important thing to note about the titles is that they will be available on Steam for Windows PC. As such, fans will not have to buy a console to play their favorite titles from Rockstar Games. Furthermore, for those who own a Mac, "Grand Theft Auto 3," "Vice City," "San Andreas," and "Max Payne 3" will be available through the Humble Bundle deal. On top of receiving their favorite titles with a big discount, the proceeds will be given to the Rainforest Alliance, which works to promote biodiversity conservation and sustainable living.

The website for Rockstar's Humble Bundle deal details what the fans can receive for a specific amount that they donate. For those who can give $1 or more, they can unlock "Manhunt," "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City," "Grand Theft Auto 3," and "Max Payne." For those who can give more than $9.74, they can unlock "Bully: Scholarship Edition," "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas," "L.A. Noire," and "Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne." Finally, for those who can give more than $15, they can unlock "L.A. Noire: DLC Bundle," "Grand Theft Auto IV," "Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City," and "Max Payne 3."

Given the many titles that have been made available by Rockstar Games' Humble Bundle deal, it is expected that fans are going to dive in for their favorite games. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.