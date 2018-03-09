Rockstar Really May Be Getting Ready to Release a 'Premium Edition' of 'GTA V'

Facebook courtesy of Grand Theft Auto V A 'Premium Edition' of 'GTA V' may be coming soon

In all likelihood, fans are not getting "GTA VI" anytime in the near future, but they may soon be given the opportunity to purchase a new edition of the currently available installment of the open-world series. To be more specific, a "Premium Edition" of "GTA V" may be coming soon.

For those who may be unaware, back in February, a listing that popped up on Amazon Germany caused a bit of a stir as it seemingly revealed that a new "Premium Edition" of Rockstar's massively popular game would arrive in the future.

A screenshot of the listing can be seen in a report from Gamepur.

That happened right around the middle of February, and for a while, nothing new took place that could explain the emergence and subsequent disappearance of the listing.

There is a new development in the case of the "Premium Edition" of "GTA V," as the rumored game has now made its way to South Korea's game rating board.

According to "@AllGamesDelta," the mysterious game has even been rated for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

So, what does all of this mean?

It would have been somewhat easy to ignore the Amazon Germany listing or just shrug that off had that been the only piece of evidence pointing to the existence of a "Premium Edition." However, the listings on the South Korean game rating board change things quite significantly.

It is now starting to look like the people over at Rockstar Games really are planning to release a new edition of their open-world epic, though it is difficult to determine how the "Premium Edition" may differ from the ones that are already available.

Hopefully for fans, the folks over at Rockstar will answer that themselves sometime soon, and there is a chance that could indeed happen as the Amazon Germany listing indicated that the "Premium Edition" is due out later this month.

More news about the rumored "Premium Edition" of "GTA V" should be made available soon.