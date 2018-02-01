Rockstar's New Humble Bundle for PC Includes 'GTA,' 'Max Payne,' and More

Rockstar is putting out a new Humble Bundle pack for the PC that's filled with all their classic titles. Among the games featured in their new bundle, "Grand Theft Auto Vice City" and "Max Payne" head the list.

The "Rockstar Humble Bundle" us up now on the Humble Bundle website, and like the usual Humble Bundle, these packs start at $1 with proceeds going to a select charity.

Rockstar Games A featured screenshot from "Grand Thefy Auto V" by Rockstar Games

This time, Rockstar Games is donating a part of the profit from this promo to the Rainforest Alliance, a group that's "tackling today's urgent challenges: climate change, social inequity, rural poverty, and biodiversity loss through creative, pragmatic collaboration."

The baseline set, at $1, already includes four of Rockstar's classic games at that price. The bundle includes "Max Payne," "Grand Theft Auto III," "Grand Theft Auto Vice City", and "Manhunt," according to Eurogamer.

The current Rockstar Humble Bundle average is now hovering at $9.17, meaning that customers who buy in at that price or more gets the base pack and its four games, as well as "Bully: Scholarship Edition," "Grand Theft Auto San Andreas," "LA Noire," and "Max Payne 2." That's already a total of eight games for the PC under $10.

Buying in at the highest tier, the $15 segment, adds another four Rockstar titles to the pack. With "Grand Theft Auto IV," "Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City," the "LA Noire DLC Bundle," and "Max Payne 3," that's already $196 worth of games for less than $20.

With eleven games plus an expansion pack bundle for "LA Noire," that's already hundreds of hours of playtime, too. Players should also note that the "Max Payne 3" game included in the $15 plus tier already includes a "Max Payne 3 Rockstar Pass," as well.

Just like the usual Humble Bundle, paying $1 or more already takes ten percent off from any Humble Monthly pack bought in the first month.