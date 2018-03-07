Roger Deakins Bags First Oscar for His Work on 'Blade Runner 2049'

Facebook/BladeRunnerMoviePH A promotional image for 'Blade Runner 2049'

Legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins has finally won an Oscar. Throughout his career, he has received 13 Oscar nominations but has never won in the past. At this year's Oscars, however, Deakins was finally recognized for his work on "Blade Runner 2049."

One of the most respected talents in Hollywood, Deakins has worked on worked on some of the most successful films in history. Although "Blade Runner 2049" did not fare well at the box office, it was one of 2017's most critically acclaimed films because of its visual appeal. Owing to Deakins' work, it wasn't a surprise that the film bagged the Best Visual Effects Oscar during the awards night.

In his acceptance speech, Deakins dedicated his first Oscar to the people he has worked with throughout his career as a cinematographer. "I guess I'd better say something, or else they'll give me a jet ski, and I can't see myself on a jet ski somehow. I really love my job. I've been doing it a long time, as you can see, but one of the reasons I really love it is the people I work with, both behind the camera and in front of the camera. This is for every one of them," he said.

Winning the Best Cinematography Oscar certainly didn't come easy for Deakins. Aside from him, there were quite a lot of tough contenders also vying for the award, including the first woman to ever get nominated in the category, Rachel Morrison, who was also praised for her work on "Mudbound." Other cinematographers who scored a nomination for their work in the category were Hoyte Van Hoytema of "Dunkirk," Dan Laustsen of "The Shape of Water," and Bruno Delbonnel of "Darkest Hour."

Before he won at this year's Oscars, Deakins was previously nominated for his work on "The Shawshank Redemption," "Fargo," "O Brother, Where Art Thou," "No Country for Old Men," "True Grit" and "Skyfall."