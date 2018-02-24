Roman Reigns WrestleMania 34 News: Expresses Desire to Face Brock Lesnar

Facebook/WrestleMania A promo poster for the WWE event, WrestleMania 34

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Roman Reigns will have to win this Sunday's Elimination Chamber match, Feb. 25, if he wants a spot to contend against the Universal title against Brock Lesnar. Even if the deal has not yet been officially sealed, Reigns has already expressed his thoughts regarding a possible showdown against Lesnar in WrestleMania 34 in April.

As reported by CBS Local Sports, Reigns revealed that he looks forward to facing Lesnar once more since the last time they faced each other in WrestleMania 31, which turned out to be an inconclusive match due to the abrupt participation of Seth Rollins. The match, which occurred back in March of 2015, was highly anticipated by the fans — but due to how it ended, it left a big question mark in their minds as well.

Reigns stated that "Hopefully I'll get the shot. We gotta go through the Chamber on Sunday," alluding to the Elimination Chamber match wherein he will be able to have an opportunity to seize a spot for WrestleMania 34. However, it appears that Reigns' victory is a foregone conclusion due to the fact that the fans and even sports analysts favor him quite heavily for the biggest WWE event of the year.

What makes the matchup between Reigns and Lesnar even more interesting is the fact that these men are the only ones who have defeated The Undertaker at Wrestlemania in the past. It has been pointed out by Fan Sided, however, that a rematch between the two professional wrestlers may just be too predictable.

Although Reigns is the rightful contender for the Universal Title, having garnered three championship belts since he and Lesnar faced each other back in 2015, this type of plot in the WWE is all too familiar, especially for wrestling fans.

WrestleMania 34 is scheduled to premiere on April 8, Sunday, on pay-per-view.