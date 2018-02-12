Ron Howard Say George Lucas Helped in Directing a 'Han Solo: A Star Wars Story' Scene

Disney/LucasFilms A promotional, behind-the scenes photo for "Solo: A Star Wars Story"

Since he created the "Star Wars" franchise, George Lucas has always made it a point to involve himself in the production of "Star Wars" movies. Just recently, it was revealed that the grandfather of one of the biggest and longest-running franchises in film history actually directed part of the spinoff movie "Han Solo: A Star Wars Story," which will arrive in theaters this year.

"Han Solo" director Ron Howard revealed in a recent interview that Lucas had helped him direct a scene in the upcoming film when the veteran and his wife visited the film's set months ago. Lucas and Howard have been friends since their collaboration in the 1970s film "American Graffiti," and both of them could only wish to work together again on a project. Previously, Lucas sought to tap Howard to direct "The Phantom Menace," but that did not happen. Now, Lucas is making his wish come true by getting his friend to direct "Han Solo."

According to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Lucas stopped by the set of the film to visit and ended up staying there for at least five hours. She revealed that during his extended visit, he helped Howard direct a scene on the Millennium Falcon.

Confirming Kennedy's statement, Howard said: "He came by to visit the first day that I picked up shooting. George and his wife, Melody, came by to pay a little set visit. It made me feel great. He told me just trust my instincts, you know?... He didn't offer a lot of advice except, 'You'll get this.'" He went on to say that Lucas had also given him some pieces of advice that sounded straight out of the Obi-Wan playbook.

Aside from Lucas, actor Harrison Ford also reportedly offered some help in the making of "Han Solo." The actor went out to lunch with Han Solo portrayer Alden Ehrenreich to tell him which angle to take when portraying the young character.

"Han Solo: A Star Wars Story" will open in theaters on May 23.