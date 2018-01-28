Ronda Rousey Explains Why She Can't Join WWE's First Women's Royal Rumble Match

REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes Ronda Rousey's "Royal Rumble" appearance won't happen because she's doing a movie out of the country.

UFC fighter and actress Ronda Rousey recently addressed rumors that she might have her wrestling career debut at World Wrestling Entertainment's first Women's Royal Rumble Match and explained why it will not happen.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Rousey clarified that she will not make an appearance on WWE anytime soon, especially this Sunday when the first all-women Royal Rumble event takes place.

Rousey was told by TMZ that many people believe she would do well in the WWE ring, to which she replied with a smile: "I appreciate everyone's confidence." However, she also said it would be impossible for her to join the major WWE event this Sunday as she was actually leaving the United States the day she was interviewed.

"I'm actually leaving to Colombia right now to finish shooting 'Mile 22' and won't be back until mid February," she further explained. Rousey is part of "Mile 22's" cast which includes Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, John Malkovich and more. The action movie has no release date yet.

Since Rousey took a break from the UFC, many fans believed that seeing her in the WWE ring was not too far off from becoming a reality. These speculations were further fueled after media outlets saw her having dinner with professional wrestler and WWE executive Triple H.

Triple H confirmed earlier this year that they have had several meetings with Rousey and reiterated that they have been long-time friends. "We have nothing to announce at this time," Triple H told The Associated Press. "But she's a huge fan of what we do and she's incredibly interested in what we do and the opportunities that lie there. We're fans of hers and incredibly interested in what those opportunities could be with us."

Meanwhile, Rousey echoed Triple H's statement in her latest TMZ Sports interview. "No, I haven't signed anything - regardless to what anyone said - no pen-to-paper for me," Rousey said.

Rousey's face also obviously lit up at the mention of Alexa Bliss, the reigning WWE Raw Women's Champion. The latter was previously interviewed by TMZ Sports and was asked to comment on the rumors that Rousey could soon be a threat to her title.

"I'm a fighting champion," Bliss confidently said at the time. "I'm not worried about anybody taking my belt."