Ronda Rousey Rumors: Rousey To Fight Stephanie McMahon?

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes Ronda Rousey has officially signed her WWE contract after putting Triple H through a table.

It was only last month when former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

"This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt," Rousey previously told ESPN. "When I first met with Triple H, I told him, 'There are other things I can do with my time that'll make way more money, but I won't enjoy nearly as much."

Following this, Rousey appeared at the WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday, where she was set to sign her contract with Raw. Welcoming her were WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Triple H, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle.

At the beginning of the Elimination Chamber, it was confirmed that Rousey was to compete at WrestleMania. What followed was an interesting turn of events as Angle said that Triple H called Rousey "washed up" backstage.

The comment made Rousey put Triple H through a table. Surprised, McMahon then slapped Rousey which led Rousey to glare at her until she was left with no choice but to exit the ring. With that, Rousey officially signed her WWE contract and afterwards threw it on Triple H.

The events have led to rumors about a match at WrestleMania with Rousey partnering with Angle to feud against Triple H and McMahon.

The famous mixed martial artist posted a photo on Twitter yesterday about this event, saying "Apparently I have some 'explaining to do' - Tune in to #Raw tonight to hear it @wwe."

Rousey has been a long-time mixed martial artist before signing for WWE. She was the first-ever American woman to win an Olympic medal in judo. She also won 12 consecutive MMA fights before losing to Holly Holm in 2015.