Ronda Rousey's Royal Rumble Debut the Main Highlight According to WWE's 2017 Q4 Earnings Calls

Reuters/ Ricardo Moraes Ronda Rousey celebrates after defeating Brazilian MMA fighter Bethe Correia back in 2015

According to WWE's 2017 fourth quarter earnings call, former UFC star Ronda Rousey's debut is the main highlight of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match in January. WWE executives congratulated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for bringing Rousey in the wrestling ring.

The 2017 Q4 earnings calls went down last Thursday with the executives announcing that the wrestling company managed to achieve record revenue in 2017. WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon recognized Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative and Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer for their efforts to guide Rousey to the WWE universe.

Triple H also took part during the earnings call and explained that Rousey's contract is still being finalized. There are still no updates from the WWE about Rousey's first opponent and when is the former MMA star's first match going to be.

The executives also highlighted the women evolution going on in WWE spearheaded by Stephanie. Triple H said entering the WWE is Rousey's "#1 priority" and that she wants to be part of the evolution to recognize more and more female wrestlers. It was also mentioned during the call that Rousey's involvement in the WWE is a good thing for the company as it moves forward hoping for more revenue in 2018.

There are already speculations about who is Rousey going to face in her debut match for WWE. After raining on Asuka's Royal Rumble victory, there are predictions that Rousey might face the Japanese wrestler first. Rousey also left a bad taste not only to Asuka but also to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair who were with the Royal Rumble victor when Rousey appeared out of nowhere.

WWE is yet to announce Rousey's first opponent, and fans are excited to see how the former UFC Bantamweight Champion will adapt in the wrestling ring. People are also looking forward to WrestleMania after Rousey puts the event behind her.