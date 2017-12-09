Roof of Caitlyn Jenner's Home Wrecked by 60mph Winds

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, February 28, 2016.

Recent reports have revealed that Caitlyn Jenner recent suffered in the hands of winds that swept for up to 60 miles per hour. Although Jenner's home in Malibu is far from the dangers of a wildfire, it was not able to withstand the sudden onslaught of winds that tore the roof of her home ad rendered her dog, Bertha, missing.

According to Deadline, the winds were responsible for spreading the fire in Ventura County. Fortunately, Jenner was not at home when the winds hit. She was out for dinner and she returned to see the roof already turn off. Jenner also expressed that the scariest part of the ordeal was the fact that when she came home, there was no sign of her Labrador Retriever companion, Bertha.

Jenner automatically feared the worst, and she proceeded to call her son to ask for help in moving the roof, which partly fell in the pool. Jenner thought that Bertha would be underneath the wreckage and after contacting the crew to remove the debris, she found no signs of her dog. The celebrity spent the night in her family's home, following the incident.

Fortunately, one of the workers that Jenner contacted mentioned that they saw a dog down the road. Jenner immediately left her home to find Bertha down the hill, covered in filth but safe.

"It was awful. We all thought Bertha was buried under that wreckage," Jenner's rep told People. "Nowhere to be found last night nor this morning. Then poof, down the hill is this filthy-covered Bertha."

Jenner has yet to reveal any further details on how she will move forward after the incident. Regardless, she is expected to take care of the damages in her home and reinforcing it with the necessary materials moving forward. More information is expected to be revealed in the coming months.