Facebook/roryfeek Featured in the image is country singer Rory Feek

It has been more than two years since country music singer Joey Feek succumbed to cancer, but her husband and the other half of the Joey+Rory musical duo, Rory Feek, revealed that he remains deeply in love with his wife.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning earlier this month, the country singer claimed that he still feels as married and as in love with his late wife despite her passing in March 2016.

Rory opened up about how he deals with his wife's death in his new book titled "Once Upon a Farm: Lessons on Growing Love, Life, and Hope on a New Frontier." In one of the excerpts that were published by USA Today, Rory shared his feeling every time he watches the clips where he was getting a haircut from his late wife.

"It is surreal to watch those clips now," the country singer stated. "When you see Joey standing over me with my hair in her fingers, measuring .... Through the doorway of the kitchen ... there's something beautiful about it. She was so alive. Our love so alive," he added.

He also shared how he remembered the last time that his wife gave him a haircut, saying that Joey's sister managed to capture the moment on camera. "It's precious. Joey barely ninety pounds I'll bet, her body full of cancer ... still being a wife to her husband. That was my last haircut before she passed away," he also wrote.

Rory also opened up about returning onstage to perform their songs without the other half of the Grammy-nominated country music duo. According to the singer, his experience felt unreal and strange, but it was also strangely familiar at the same time.

Joey left Rory with a 4-year-old daughter named Indiana, who he raises with his older daughters Heidi and Hopie from a previous relationship.