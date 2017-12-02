Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre Split After Almost 1-Year Relationship

(Photo: Instagram/rosariodawson) Eric Andre and Rosario Dawson have split after nearly a year of dating.

Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre have officially called it quits.

The actress, 38, and her comedian beau, 34, are no longer dating, according to reports. Dawson, who is best known for her role as Claire Temple in Netflix's "Daredevil," ended her relationship with the "Man Seeking Woman" actor after being in a relationship for nearly a year. A representative for Dawson or Andre has yet to comment on the matter.

Dawson and Andre first went public with their romance on Valentine's Day 2017. A source revealed to E! News that despite their breakup, the two remain on good terms. "Rosario and Eric went their separate ways. They are still friends and wish each other the best. They did have some great times together over the year as a couple," said the insider.

The former pair started giving hints about their relationship through social media posts earlier this year. Despite their romantic tributes to each other, many fans assumed they were just playing a prank.

Even Andre's close friend and musician Chance the Rapper thought they were just joking about their relationship. It was until Dawson confirmed the romance herself during a guest appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in April. "He took care of me in an adult diaper. That is love," she said.

Last September, Dawson took to social media to talk about how caring Andre has been toward her. She shared the story of her recovery process after going through an emergency surgery from a ruptured ovarian cyst.

She also detailed how Andre personally helped her during one of the most difficult and frightening moments of her life. "It was the first time I told [Eric] that I loved him (and very much not the last). Thankful for his care and all of the doctors and nurses and staff at the Desert Regional Medical Center," she wrote in one post.