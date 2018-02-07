Rose Bryne Won't Return as Moira MacTaggert in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

Facebook/XmenMovies Featured in the image is Sophie Turner as Jean Grey in "X-Men: Apocalypse."

"X-Men: Apocalypse" star Rose Bryne isn't reprising her role as Moira MacTaggert in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix." This was revealed by Bryne herself, who recently appeared at the press junket for her new project, "Peter Rabbit."

Bryne joined the "X-Men" universe when she played the comic book character Moira MacTaggert in "X-Men: First Class," where Charles Xavier wiped out all her memories of the past. While she did not appear in "X-Men: Days of the Future Past," she returned in the 2016 film "X-Men: Apocalypse," where she played an integral role.

"X-Men: Apocalypse" did not only see the return of Bryne as Moira but also dug deeper into her character. After the film revealed that Moira actually had a son, all of Moira's lost memories returned and fans saw her back into action. While the film made the character an integral part of the narrative, it ended without revealing the real identity of her son, fans believe that it's better if "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" would continue her storyline. Unfortunately, that is not the case.

In an interview with Cinemablend, Bryne revealed that the upcoming film in the franchise does not have any room for her character. "Unfortunately, Moira is not showing up. I wish she was. I had such fun on 'X-Men: Apocalypse.' I love the cast. It is a really fun, what do you call it? Superhero film... ensemble exactly. I can't wait to see what Jessica Chastain does, 'cause I'm such a fan," she said.

Bryne's revelation of her non-involvement in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is bad news for fans, especially since the film is said to be a "female-first" movie. The film will reportedly focus on the likes of Jean Grey, Mystique and Smith, so it's hard to imagine MacTaggert not being part of the ensemble.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" arrives in theaters on Nov. 2.