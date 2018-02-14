Rose McGowan Pays Respect to Former Manager Jill Messick Who Took Her Own Life

Reuters/ Rebecca Cook Actress and author Rose McGowan raising her first during a Women's Convention session in Michigan last year

Actress and "Brave" author Rose McGowan paid tribute to her former manager Jill Messick who took her own life. McGowan shared a message, wishing Messick "peace" and slamming disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein as well.

McGowan took it to Instagram to pay respect to Messick after the latter took her own life on Feb. 7. McGowan posted a picture of a rising sun and captioned it with a heartfelt message for her former manager. "For Jill: May your family find some measure of solace during this pain. That one man could cause so much damage is astounding, but tragically true. The bad man did this to us both. May you find peace on the astral plane. May you find serenity with the stars," she wrote.

The "bad man" she is referring to is none other than Harvey Weinstein who is the center of dozens of sexual allegations from a number of women. McGowan clearly blames Weinstein for the death of her former manager. Messick's family, on the other hand, indicated that McGowan is also partly to blame for the death of their loved one.

"Seeing her name in headlines again and again, as part of one person's attempt to gain more attention for her personal cause, along with Harvey's desperate attempt to vindicate himself, was devastating for her," Messick's family wrote in the statement. It was also written in the statement that Messick was suffering from bipolar disorder and that her involvement in the Hollywood sexual issue is too much for her to bear.

"Jill believed in the Movement. She supported every woman finally coming forward to share their dark truths and expose those who had committed previously unspeakable deeds. She was loyal. She was strong. Jill was many things, but she was not a liar," her family wrote. The talented entertainment enthusiast left behind two children.