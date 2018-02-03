Rose McGowan slams Alyssa Milano for Questionable Participation in Women's Rights Movement

REUTERS/Rebecca Cook Actress Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience during the opening session of the three-day Women's Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., October 27, 2017.

American actress Rose McGowan recently slammed Alyssa Milano, who was her former co-star from the supernatural drama television series "Charmed." McGowan expressed her doubts in Milano's participation in the "#MeToo" movement and her current motivations for voicing out her opinions on the women's rights campaigns in general.

McGowan called out Milano during an interview on the talk show "Nightline," which aired last Wednesday, Jan. 31. The 45-year-old Harvey Weinstein accuser described Milano as "a lie," and urged the viewers to think about the possible reasons as to why she would be involved in the recent "#MeToo" and "Time's Up" movements in the first place. In addition to that, McGowan blatantly stated during the interview that she simply does not like her former co-star.

McGowan pointed out that Milano is married to agent Dave Bugliari — an employee of Creative Artists Agency (CAA). This suggests that Milano's intentions are to capitalize on the positive publicity that the actress and her husband can possibly get from it. McGowan also emphasized that CAA is always in need of good PR, and even suggested that agents are most likely to be responsible for the rise of the "#MeToo" and "Time's Up" movements to begin with. The "Nightline" interviewer, Juju Chang, reminded McGowan that she is negatively speaking out against some of the most prominent figures in the entertainment industry, to which the actress responded with, "They are. So am I."

CAA has yet to respond to McGowan's claims. Milano, however, has issued a statement of her own by saying that she has always tried to show support toward McGowan, and in fact looks up to her for her "bravery" for talking about her past sexual harassment encounters. Furthermore, Milano shared her reasons for supporting the women's rights movements, stating that she wants to use her influence to inspire others to speak up about their own traumatic experiences regarding sexual assault, and that women should help each other in this day and age in order for true change to take place.