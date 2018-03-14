Rose McGowan's Motion to Dismiss Drug Possession Charges Rejected by Virginia Judge

Reuters/Rebecca Cook Actor Rose McGowan addresses the audience during the opening session of the three-day Women's Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., October 27, 2017.

Rose McGowan's motion to dismiss her drug possession case has been denied.

It has been revealed that "Charmed" actress Rose McGowan's motion to dismiss the felony cocaine possession charge against her had been rejected by Virginia Judge Deborah Welsh of the Loudon County General District Court. The rejection came after prosecutors have allegedly found additional evidence to present, which had not been cited in the earlier charging documents of McGowan. Not only that, the judge explained that it is still too premature to dismiss the supposed new evidence considering that McGowan's preliminary trial is scheduled for March 21.

Last week, it could be recalled that Rose McGowan and her legal team had sought to dismiss their 2017 felony drug possession case citing a "lack of jurisdiction." On January 2017, the actress was on a United flight at Dulles International Airport to attend the Women's March event held in Washington, D.C. Unfortunately, the actress had allegedly lost her wallet which the authorities quickly obtained and claimed to have found cocaine inside it.

McGowan's lawyers, led by Jessica Carmichael, claimed that the drugs may have been planted by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in order to discredit the actress after she made sexual assault allegations against him. Furthermore, the drugs could have been planted while the wallet had been lost since, taking into account, it had been more than five hours that the wallet was unaccounted for prior to being found.

During the hearing where the dismissal was refused, her lawyers had also argued that even if the prosecutors' claims are true, it would still be not enough to sustain a conviction as apart from the likelihood of the drug being planted on McGowan's wallet, it has been argued by the actress's party that there is a lack of jurisdiction on the prosecutors' side since crimes occurring on an airplane should be decided upon by a federal court.

"When a crime is committed on an aircraft, however, and the state over which it is flying at that time cannot be determined, it falls under the special aircraft jurisdiction of the federal courts," McGowan's legal team said in a statement.