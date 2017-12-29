Rose Parade 2018 Details Released; Floats to Follow the Theme, 'Making a Difference'

Reuters/Lucas Jackson A float drives down Colorado Boulevard during the 117th annual tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.

The famous Rose Parade is happening on Monday, and details about the highly anticipated event have just been dropped. The 2018 Rose Parade is expected to draw thousands of spectators as it offers a glimpse of fantastic floats, marching musical bands and equestrians.

The parade will happen on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at 8 a.m. local time. The weather is expected to be just fine on the day of the parade, with the temperature of around 59 degrees and just 14 percent chance of rain. It can be recalled that when the Valley Hunt Club founded the event in 1890, the organization wished to show off the lovely climate of Southern California.

"In New York, people are buried in snow. Here our flowers are blooming and our oranges are about to bear. Let's hold a festival to tell the world about our paradise," said The Valley Hunt Club member Charles Holder.

Themed "Making a Difference," the 128th Rose Parade will feature floats decorated by a number of sponsors. For people who want to witness the parade but are not staying in Pasadena, walking is the best option. It is not advisable to drive to the location on the day of the event as driving and looking for a parking lot can be a nightmare.

Those who plan to go to Pasadena through public transit may take the Gold Line light rail, which connects the Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles and Pasadena. This train will be up and running all night on New Year's Eve, with arrivals every 20 minutes until 5 a.m. Stations that will have access to the route of the parade are Del Mar Station, Memorial Park Station, Lake Station and Allen Station.

The public should also note that there will be street closures throughout the area starting 10 p.m. PST on Dec. 31. These closures will last until 5 a.m. PST of Jan. 3.