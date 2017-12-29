Rose Parade 2018 Route, Floats: What Activities Are Lined Up On This New Year's Day Event?

Pasadena will once again hold its annual Rose Parade. The event, which is also known as the Tournament of Roses, will future impressive decorative floats to celebrate abundance in the New Year. What can the public expect from Rose Parade 2018?

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson A float drives down Colorado Boulevard during the 117th annual tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.

People can actually watch decorators work on the floats at the Rosemont Pavilion. It will open on the morning of Dec. 30 and 31 until 5:00 p.m. EST. There will also be exhibitors preparing their floats at the Rose Float Plaza South in Irwindale. Tickets to the decoration viewing cost $15 per person.

Many roads will be closed to the public from Dec. 31 in the morning to Jan. 1 until 2:00 p.m. EST, especially the parade routes. These include the streets stretching on Colorado Boulevard, Orange Grove Boulevard, Sierra Madre Boulevard and Paloma.

Police will be visible in many sites before, during and after the Rose Parade. Authorities, however, told Patch, there are no perceived threats but local enforcement will remain proactive to ensure the publics' safety.

The actual Rose Parade will begin on Monday, Jan. 1, at 8:00 a.m. and it's expected to go on for at least three hours. For spectators who would like to get a good spot, local officials will allow camping on the grounds beginning Sunday night.

City officials also announced some ground rules for campers and spectators. People can bring a grill and barbecue while waiting for the parade on the condition that they use professional-grade grills. Alcohol, fireworks, bonfires and pets are not allowed at the parade sites. The organizers posted the complete safety guidelines on its official site.

There are over 93 participants at Rose Parade 2018. The complete lineup has been updated as of Dec. 27 but might still be subject to change on the day of the event. The participants include a combination of high school and university marching bands, various service firms, communities and associations, and cause-oriented groups.