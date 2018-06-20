Roseanne Barr Continues to Apologize to Co-stars After Show's Cancellation, Source Says

Wikimedia Commons/Leah Mark Featured in the image is troubled comedy actress Roseanne Barr

Disgraced comedienne Roseanne Barr is reportedly still trying to reach out to her co-stars to apologize for causing the "Roseanne" revival to be cancelled by ABC.

A source reportedly shared to Entertainment Tonight that Barr was making calls to the cast and some of the show's crew members to "try and make things right."

The source also added that on at least one occasion, the 65-year-old actress broke down during a phone conversation, yet the cast and the production people listened to her as she apologized.

In addition, the source claimed that Barr told them that she is embarrassed with the thought that young actress Jayden Rey, who played the role of her granddaughter Mary in the TV sitcom, thinks that she does not love her because of her skin color.

The cancellation was ordered by the network after Barr posted a racist remark on Twitter, when she linked former US President Barack Obama's senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, to Muslim brotherhood and the film "Planet of the Apes."

Meanwhile, a source reportedly told People that the rumored spinoff of "Roseanne" that will center on the plot of Sara Gilbert's character Darlene Conner will likely push through. However, there are several issues that the network had to deal with first before they make an official announcement about its production.

"The key has been how a show can be done where Roseanne neither participates nor profits," the source stated. "As of now, she has agreed, at least in theory, to forego any creative or financial involvement in the spinoff to help save the cast and crew jobs," the insider added.

Talks about the Darlene-centric spinoff emerged just days after the cancellation of the "Roseanne" reboot. While details about the planned spinoff remains under wraps, rumors claimed that actor John Goodman is willing to appear in it.

Barr has yet to make a statement about the rumored spin-off.