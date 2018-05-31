Roseanne Barr Continues Twitter Tirade Despite 'Roseanne' Cancellation

Wikimedia Commons / Leah Mark Featured in the image is comedy actress Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr announced that she will leave Twitter after ABC canceled her show "Roseanne" due to a racist post, but the comedienne just cannot stop herself from posting on the social media site.

From posting an apology for her uncouth Twitter behavior where she accused former President Barack Obama's adviser Valerie Jarrett of having connections to the Muslim Brotherhood and compared her looks to the "Planet of the Apes," to posting memes and notes of support from fans, Barr managed to post more than 100 tweets since declaring that she will back off from Twitter.

In one of her tweets, Barr said that she already apologized to Jarrett and all Americans for making a foul joke about the former's political beliefs and her looks. She also admitted that her joke was done in bad taste.

Then she, later on, wrote on a now-deleted tweet that she was tweeting while under the influence of the sleeping pills called Ambien.

CNN Money managed to get hold of the deleted tweet, which said: "Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting -- it was memorial day too -- i went 2 far & do not want it defended -- it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but...don't defend it please."

She also blamed the medicine in another deleted tweet. According to the actress, she did some weird stuff while on Ambien in the past.

But Sanofi, the pharmaceutical company who manufactures Ambien, seemed to troll the actress in their own Twitter account. "People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication," the company's social media site stated.

However, she still reiterated that she was never a racist. "One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me," she also said.

Barr also received a lot of support from her followers. In one of her tweets, the actress thanked her fans and claimed that they all inspired her to fight back. She also told them that she will carefully examine all her options and will immediately inform them about her next actions soon.

Although, perhaps Barr's biggest support came from the president himself, Donald Trump.

To address the controversy surrounding his very vocal celebrity supporter, Trump turned to Twitter to talk about his views regarding the cancelation of the "Roseanne" reboot. But while the president of the United States did not mention anything about Barr's racist remarks, he used the opportunity to portray her as a victim of a double standard from liberal media supporters.

"Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that 'ABC does not tolerate comments like those' made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn't get the call?" the president stated in his tweet.

ABC has yet to respond to Trump and Barr's latest statements.