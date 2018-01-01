Roseanne Barr Feuds With Liberals, Threatens Retirement; Will It Affect Her Show?

"Roseanne" actress Roseanne Barr got into a heated debate with liberals on Twitter. At one point, she threatened to go on retirement, but will her feud end up affecting her rebooted show?

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Roseanne Barr said she's retiring from Twitter and not from acting as her show "Roseanne" will be back on the air in March, after 20 years.

Barr is known for her outspoken views on politics. She makes no secret of the fact that she's a Trump supporter and she often gets into arguments from the opposing camp on social media.

On Friday, Dec. 29, however, Barr's debate with the liberals escalated that she threatened to retire in a now-deleted Tweet. People who were following the feud online thought the actress meant she was quitting acting just as she has a new show premiere to look forward to.

Her comedy series "Roseanne" is due to return on ABC in March. Fans wondered if Barr was actually giving that up after months of working hard to bring back the series.

"I'm going to step back from Twitter for a while if you want me, DM me for EMERGENCY reasons only," Barr said. "I resign from twitter for a while, for those who misunderstood me, I am NOT resigning from TV, just social media 4 a bit," the actress clarified.

Meanwhile, ABC gave no indication if "Roseanne" will reflect Barr's political views. The original series, which ran from 1989 to 1997, centered on average American families issues. Although it had some controversies then, "Roseanne" did not spark political debates.

After her feud, Barr tweeted that she's proud of the work she and the cast did for the "Roseanne" reboot. Everyone from the old show agreed to return for the limited season run, including John Goodman, whose character died in the final season in 1997.

"I honestly hope 2018 is a year where people come together," Barr said in her final message before taking a Twitter break. Catch Barr and the rest of the cast of "Roseanne" in the new season on ABC, which will premiere on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. EST.