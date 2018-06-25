Roseanne Barr Highly Emotional While Apologizing in an Interview After Racial Slur Post

Wikimedia Commons/Leah Mark Featured in the image is comedy star Roseanne Barr

Comedienne Roseanne Barr was not laughing during her first interview regarding the controversial tweet that led ABC to cancel the reboot of "Roseanne."

During the podcast interview with her friend Rabbi Shmuley Boteach that was released Saturday night, the funny actress once again apologized for her now-deleted defamatory tweet against former US President Barack Obama's adviser Valerie Jarrett where she described the latter as "Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes had a baby."

The tweet, which was slammed by netizens for its racist context, prompted the network to pull-out her revived sitcom that had been popular since the 1990s. Barr deleted the tweet and apologized, saying that she was just "Ambien tweeting" and claimed that she was not really a racist but someone who just made a bad joke.

She reiterated her apology in the podcast. "I might have done something that comes across as a bigoted and ignorant and I know that that's how it came across. I ask for forgiveness because I do love all people, I really do," she said while sobbing.

She also claimed that she has no intention to call any black person a monkey since she also has black children in her family. That is why she is hurting that people believe that she deliberately did it.

She also mentioned that while she already told God in a prayer that she is willing to accept all the consequences of his actions since she knew that she did something wrong, she is still disappointed that a lot of people could not accept her explanation that she was under the influence of the sleep drug Ambien when she posted the controversial statement. "They don't accept my apology, or explanation. And I've made myself a hate magnet. And as a Jew, it's just horrible. It's horrible," she also said.

Despite the "Roseanne" cancellation, ABC announced that they will produce a spin-off called "The Connors" that will not feature Barr and her character. She will also have no financial or creative participation in the new show.