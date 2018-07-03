Roseanne Barr Talks About Possible Return to TV

Wikimedia Commons/Leah Mark Featured in the image is the disgraced comedienne Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr's eponymous sitcom may have been canceled by ABC, but the disgraced comedienne claims that she is already planning her return to TV.

In an interview with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's podcast over the weekend, Barr revealed that she is already contemplating her return to TV since the reboot of her hit 90's show "Roseanne" had been canceled due to her racist post on Twitter in late May.

"Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen and I feel very excited because I've already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we'll see," the actress stated.

The reboot of "Roseanne" premiered in March with astounding 18.2 million viewers, proving that it still has the potential to be as successful as its original run that aired on ABC from 1988 until 1997.

However, the network decided to ax the show after Barr's controversial tweet against former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett, where she linked her to the Muslim Brotherhood and the film "Planet of the Apes."

But fans of the sitcom found a silver lining when the network gave the green light to the spin-off "The Conners," featuring some of the original cast of the shows except its lead star.

When asked why she allowed the network to come up with a new show without her or her creative and financial influence, the actress said that it is her way of paying for her mistakes.

Barr said in the podcast that she did not intend to harm the show. "I was very upset about hurting things that I care about and hurting people I care about. Specifically, the little girl who played my granddaughter on the 'Roseanne' show. She's African American, her name is Jaden [Rey] and she loved me and I loved her. I did not want her to not have a job because she's great," she added.

Barr also said that she never asked for anything from the new show.