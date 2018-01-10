'Roseanne' Reboot Air Date, News: Cast Defends Roseanne Conner's Trump Vote

Roseanne Conner voted for Donald Trump in ABC's "Roseanne" reboot and Roseanne Barr, the actress playing the character, made no apologies for this political choice.

Is the fictional character's vote based on Barr's actual political leanings? It's no secret that Barr, a Republican, is a staunch Trump supporter but she told the Television Critics Association panel that the decision to make her character a Trump voter as well was much more realistic than anything else.

"I've always had [the show] try to be a true reflection of the society that we live in," Barr stated. "Half the people voted for Trump and half the country didn't, so it's just realistic."

Barr is perhaps referring to an upcoming episode that tackles the political divide that exists today even in the closest of families. A storyline in the "Roseanne" reboot will involve a rift between Roseanne and her sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), who supports the Democrats.

Barr's TV daughter and "Roseanne" executive producer Sara Gilbert explained why they had to make this episode and make the Conner matriarch a Trump voter.

"I think part of what's going on is that people feel like they can't disagree and still love each other or still talk to each other," Gilbert said in the same panel. "For me, it was a great opportunity to have a family that can divided by politics but still is filled with love and what a great thing to bring into the country right now."

Meanwhile, Barr also said that while she's behind President Trump, she's also not an apologist. She revealed there are things that the current U.S. leader has done or said that she doesn't agree with.

"Actually, I think I would be a better president than Oprah and Susan Sarandon," the comedienne said. "Possibly even President Trump."

Barr did try to run for president in 2012. She, however, ended with the fewest votes against Barack Obama, Mitt Romney, Gary Johnson, Jill Stein and Virgil Goode.

The "Roseanne" reboot will premiere on ABC on Tuesday, March 27, at 8:00 p.m. EST.